Retha Lois Duncan Sproles

Retha Duncan Sproles has left behind to cherish her memories: Loving husband: Sammy Joe Sproles, of Erwin;
Nephew: Danny Miller and wife Mary Ellen, of Johnson City; Great-nephew: Skylar Miller
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Retha Duncan Sproles in a funeral service to be held at 7:00 PM, Friday, September 30, 2016 Calvary Baptist Church. Reverend David Crutchfield will officiate. Music will be under the direction of Gary Amos and Larry Pate. Pianist will be Phyllis Bennett. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will begin at 5:00 PM and continue until service time on Friday, at Calvary Baptist Church. A graveside service will be at 10:00 AM on Monday, October 3, 2016 at Mountain Home National Cemetery. Those attending will meet at Mountain Home National Cemetery by 9:50 AM on Monday.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Life Care Center at Calvary Baptist Church, 540 Adams Street, Erwin, TN 37650.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net. These arrangements were made especially for the family and friends of Retha Duncan Sproles through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave, Erwin, 423-743-9187.