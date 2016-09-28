Margie retired as a child care provider and was a member of Oak Street Baptist Church. She took elevated courses in child care and was a member of the Elizabethton Book Club. She was an avid reader, loved to travel, enjoyed arts and crafts, jigsaw puzzles, cross word puzzles and scrabble. Many Friday nights would find her enjoying card games. More than anything she loved her family and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

Those left to cherish her memory include a sister, Mona Ernestine Sweeney and (Gene), of Elizabethton; one daughter, Suzi Wallace, of Elizabethton; two sons, Spanky (Janet) Honeycutt, of Knoxville and David (Kim) Honeycutt and life partner, Charles “Buddy” Dudley, of Boston, MA; four grandchildren, Nikki (Diego) Vega, Jonathan Wallace, Jeremiah Honeycutt, and Jordan Honeycutt; three great grandchildren; two step children, Debbie Hyder and Dexter (Donna) Shipley; a step granddaughter, Harley Blevins; several nieces and nephews; her special friends, Shirley Gentry, Martha Gail Holden and Scott and Dathia Reynolds; and her special pets, Reese and Bunny.

A service to honor the life of Mrs. Margarette “Margie” Shipley will be conducted at 3:00 PM on Saturday, October 1, 2016 in the Chapel of Peace at Tetrick Funeral Home of Elizabethton with Rev. Chris Shumate officiating. Music will be provided by Scott Reynolds, Bill and Rita Fancher and Michelle Shumate. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM in the funeral home chapel, prior to the service on Saturday.

A private disposition will be held at a later time.

Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers, may make donations to the Elizabethton/ Carter County Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 134, Elizabethton, TN 37644 in honor of Margie.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.tetrickfuneralhome.com and signing the guest book or by fax 423 542-9499. Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton is serving the Shipley family. Office 423 542-2232, Obituary line 543-4917.