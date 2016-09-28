E. Louise Vierling

Louise was a 1939 graduate of Columbus High School and graduated from Business College. She was a homemaker who also worked outside the home. She spent several years at both Seymour and Columbus Branches of the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles. Louise then went to Jackson County Bank where she worked for 15 years, retiring in 1976 as a Vice President.

Louise was a member of Central Christian Church, where she served as an Elder and was honored with Elder Emeritus status. She was active in the Friendship Sunday School Class and served as an officer in Christian Women’s Fellowship. Her secular participation included being a 4-H Club Leader, member of the Jackson County Homemakers Extension and Ladies of the Lodge.

Louise’s life was framed by her love for her family over six generations, from her grandfather, David Thompson, her aunt, Bea Thompson, her parents, her children, her five grandchildren, to her seven great-grandchildren. As Louise was an only child, family became first priority for her and Bob. They provided the foundation for their daughters to be participants in school activities, sports, community events, saw to it that the family was widely- traveled and made certain that both Judy and Sue secured high quality college educations. Nothing brought her greater joy than to have a 3 year old come running to her open arms, shouting “GG!” Earlier this week, the youngest, at 5 ½ months, on Facebook video, was being encouraged to “tell GG, Hi.” The Family, now scattered from Seymour to Bloomfield, IN, Indianapolis, IN, Independence, KY, Portland, OR and NE Tennessee, will miss the joyful gatherings at the family home in Seymour.

She is survived by two daughters: Judith Ingala of Johnson City, TN and Sue Ann (David) Johnson of Bloomfield, IN; grandchildren: David A. Ingala, Michael T. (Annee) Ingala, Renee (Bill) McIntosh, Ryan Johnson and Chris Johnson; great grandchildren: David M. Ingala, Lily Ingala, River Ingala, Atlas Ingala, Marisa McIntosh, Wyatt McIntosh and Lance McIntosh.

In addition to her parents and husband, an aunt, Beatrice Thompson preceded her in death.

Funeral service will be held on Friday, September 30, at 1 p.m. with Rev. Jon Carlstrom officiating at Central Christian Church. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until time of service at the church. Burial will follow the service at Riverview Cemetery.

