Dixie Mae Gouge

In addition to her parents, Dixie was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Anderson Gouge; brothers, Robert, Carl, and George Garland, and son-in-law Lt. Col. Earnest Van Huss, United States Marine Corps, Ret.

Those left to cherish Dixie’s memory include her children: Barbara Ann Van Huss and Richard Gouge; brothers, Mack and Bruce Garland; sister-in-law, Shirley Ingram; grandchildren Kate Van Huss, Clayton Van Huss, Caroline Poole, Micah Van Huss, Mary Van Huss, Nathanael Gouge, and Jake Gouge; great-grandchildren, Gabriel and Alex Buskill, Bridget Poole, and Dixie Rose Van Huss; special niece, Nelda Cooper as well as several other nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved and adored.

The family will greet friends to share memories on Friday, September 30, 2016 from 5:00 PM until a Celebration of Dixie’s Life at 7:00 PM in the Sunrise Chapel of Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services Johnson City with Reverend Michael Garland and Reverend Dale Cunningham officiating. A Graveside and Committal Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 1, 2016 at Roselawn Memorial Park. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:50 AM.

For those who prefer, in lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The Disabled American Veterans.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Gouge family during this difficult time.