Bob L. Copley

In addition to his parents and loving wife, Bob was preceded in death by his son, the late Michael D. Copley; his brother, Carl Copley of West Chester, Ohio; a sister, Helen Copley Riffe of Rockville, IN;

Survivors include a daughter, Sandra Copley Wade and husband Ryland of Johnson City; two sons, Robert Scott Copley and wife, Diane of Midland, GA and Donald Steven Copley and wife, Tammy of Jonesborough; three sisters, Lois Kroll, Freda Leckie and Beulah Bias; two brothers, Alfred Copley and Danny Copley; He is also survived by his 13 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

Mr. Copley’s memorial service will be held Saturday, October 8, 2016 at 10:00 AM at Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church in Gray. In lieu of flowers, and because Bob loved his dogs, the family is requesting donations be made to the Washington County Animal Shelter, 3411 N. Roan Street, Johnson City, TN 38701 Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Copley family. 423-928-2245