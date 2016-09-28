logo
JOHNSON CITY - Bob L. Copley, Johnson City went to his Heavenly home Sunday, September 25, 2016 at the age of 78. He was born in Cassie, West Virginia and was a son of the late Elmer Copley and Myrtle Romans Copley. Bob was a 1956 graduate of Logan High School in Logan, West Virginia where he played football and was a member of the Glee Club. He worked in car sales until his retirement in 2005. Bob loved baseball and was an avid bowler. He was a member of Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church in Gray, Tennessee. Bob was a former member of Fellowship Baptist Church of Wytheville, VA where he trusted Christ as his Savior at the age of 26. He married the love of his life, the late Phyllis Jean Watterson Copley in 1959. Bob was a loving and devoted family man. His kindness and generosity were well known, as was his sense of humor. He loved to sing and tell jokes.

In addition to his parents and loving wife, Bob was preceded in death by his son, the late Michael D. Copley; his brother, Carl Copley of West Chester, Ohio; a sister, Helen Copley Riffe of Rockville, IN;

Survivors include a daughter, Sandra Copley Wade and husband Ryland of Johnson City; two sons, Robert Scott Copley and wife, Diane of Midland, GA and Donald Steven Copley and wife, Tammy of Jonesborough; three sisters, Lois Kroll, Freda Leckie and Beulah Bias; two brothers, Alfred Copley and Danny Copley; He is also survived by his 13 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

Mr. Copley’s memorial service will be held Saturday, October 8, 2016 at 10:00 AM at Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church in Gray. In lieu of flowers, and because Bob loved his dogs, the family is requesting donations be made to the Washington County Animal Shelter, 3411 N. Roan Street, Johnson City, TN 38701 Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Copley family. 423-928-2245