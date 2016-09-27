Walter Norton Schump

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 14 years, Linda Schump; sons, Josh Schump, Steve Westbrook and his wife Jill, Greg Westbrook and his wife Amy, and Brad Westbrook; a daughter, Nancy Schump; grandchildren, Derek, Blake, Tyler, Braxton and Avery Westbrook; a sister, Juliana Fletcher.

The family will receive friends to Celebrate the Life of Walter at the family residence on Sunday, October 2, 2016 from 2:00PM until 4:00PM.

For those who prefer, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Boone’s Creek Christian Church, 305 Christian Church Road, Johnson City, TN 37615.

Memories and condolences may be viewed and shared online at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604 423.610.7171 is honored to serve the Schump family.