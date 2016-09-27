logo
Walter Norton Schump

JOHNSON CITY - Walter Norton Schump, 71, Johnson City, TN passed away, Sunday, September 25, 2016 at Johnson City Medical Center. A native of Denver, CO, he was the son of the late Walter Louis Schump and Julia Belle Norton Schump. He was a member of Boone’s Creek Christian Church. Walter worked for Distribution Now and was in the pipe, valve, and fitting industry for 33 years. In addition to his parents, Mr. Schump was preceded in death by a son, Wayne Schump.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 14 years, Linda Schump; sons, Josh Schump, Steve Westbrook and his wife Jill, Greg Westbrook and his wife Amy, and Brad Westbrook; a daughter, Nancy Schump; grandchildren, Derek, Blake, Tyler, Braxton and Avery Westbrook; a sister, Juliana Fletcher.

The family will receive friends to Celebrate the Life of Walter at the family residence on Sunday, October 2, 2016 from 2:00PM until 4:00PM.

For those who prefer, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Boone’s Creek Christian Church, 305 Christian Church Road, Johnson City, TN 37615.

Memories and condolences may be viewed and shared online at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604 423.610.7171 is honored to serve the Schump family.