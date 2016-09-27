Eugene was originally from Grainger County, Tennessee and was born on May 6, 1926.

He graduated from Rutledge High School and then later joined the United States Army, where he fought in World War II and was honored as a Bronze Star recipient.

Mr. Hancock was a Mason and also attended and was a member of East Pine Grove Park United Methodist Church.

After returning from war, Mr. Hancock married the love of his life for the past 71 years, Mrs. Evelyn Givens Hancock. After a short time in Bristol, they moved to Beckley, WV where they owned and operated a Greyhound Bus Station and restaurant for 41 years. After retiring 21 years ago, they moved to Johnson City. Eugene worked part time with Morris-Baker Funeral Home for the past 15 years, living out one of his dreams of working for a funeral home.

Eugene is preceded in death by one daughter, Teresa Ann Hancock Leonard, and siblings, Tony and Agnes Hancock.

Survivors include his wife, Evelyn, of the home; one special son-in-law, Paul Leonard; one grandson, Scott Leonard; one great-granddaughter, Evie Kate Leonard; and one great grandson, Ben Eldreth. Several cousins are left to remember Mr. Hancock as well.

The family of Mr. Eugene Hancock will receive friends from 5 to 7 PM Wednesday, September 28, 2016, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 PM with Pastor Lon Tobin officiating. The graveside committal service will be conducted at 1 PM Thursday, in the Mountain Home National Cemetery. The Boone Dam Post # 4933 will accord military honors. Minister, family and friends are requested to meet at the funeral home by 12:15 PM Thursday to go in procession to the cemetery.

Memories and condolences may be sent to the Hancock family via www.morrisbaker.com. Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, is serving the Hancock family. (423) 282-1521