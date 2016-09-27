Anna Mae Harvey has left behind to cherish her memories:

Daughter: Pat Holifield, of Erwin; Son: Gary Harvey, of Erwin; Granddaughter: Melissa Maupin and husband Scotty, of Erwin; Brothers: William Booth and wife Lucille, of Erwin: Wayne Booth, of Erwin: Sister-in-law: Polly Booth, of Erwin; Several Nieces and nephews.

The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Anna Mae Harvey in a funeral service to be at 7:00 PM, on Thursday, September 29, 2016, in the chapel of Valley Funeral Home. Minister William Booth and Reverend Kevin Laws will officiate. Vocal selections will be provided by Jenny Morefield and Allen Morefield. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will begin at 5:00 PM and continue until service time on Thursday. A graveside service will be at 11:00 AM, Friday, September 30, 2016 at Evergreen Cemetery. Those attending will meet at Valley Funeral Home by 10:30 AM to go in procession. Active pallbearers will be Tim Harris, Earl Booth, Gary Fain, Alan Booth, Terry Dunnavant, and Allen Morefield.

The family would like to express their appreciation to the Center on Aging and Health and Caris Healthcare for their excellent love and care.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net. These arrangements are made especially for the family and friends of Anna Mae Harvey through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave., Erwin, 423-743-9187.