Josephine Lorson. Mrs. Schaff was owner and operator of The Mapes Piano String Company in Elizabethton. In addition to her responsibilities at Mapes she served on the Elizabethton Power Board, Friends of the Library, the Women’s Civic Club, the Abused Children’s Shelter, was a founding member of ARM, in various capacities at First United Methodist Church Elizabethton and as a hospital Pink Lady. Other contributions to her community are classified and too numerous to mention.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, William George Schaff Jr., two sons, Jonathan Lorson Schaff and Robert “Bob” Lorson Schaff; two brothers: Frank Lorson and Richard Lorson and a sister, Elaine Lorson. Those left to cherish her memory include two sons, William “Bill” Lorson Schaff (Lois) and Frank Lorson Schaff (Merry), all of Elizabethton, TN; six grandchildren; Regina Schaff Harris, Johnson City, TN, Stephanie Schaff, Tampa, FL, Mark Schaff (Jamie), William George “Will” Schaff III, Robert Johnson “John” Schaff and Matthew Harrison Schaff, all of Elizabethton, TN; six great-grandchildren; Troop Harris and Bucky Harris (Chelsae), all of Elizabethton, TN, Tessa Whitmore, Tampa, FL, Christofer Schaff, David Lyons and Kelly Lyons, all of Elizabethton, TN, two great-great-granddaughters, Riley Harris and Macy Harris; one great-great-grandson, Nolan Harris; her late son’s (Bob) companion, Mary Etta Elliott and a special friend, Evelyn Blevins.

A service to honor the life of Mrs. Jane H. Schaff will be conducted at 5:00 P.M. Thursday, September 29, 2016 in First United Methodist Church Elizabethton with Rev. Ray Amos, Sr. officiating. Music will be under the direction of Mr. David Arney.

Graveside service and interment will be conducted at 10:00 A.M. Friday, October 14, 2016 in the Kensico Cemetery, Valhalla, NY. Active pallbearers will be selected from the family. Honorary pallbearers will be past and present employees of The Mapes Piano String Company and the Angels at Ivy Hall Nursing Home.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to ARM (Assistance and Resources Ministries), 714 West C Street, Elizabethton, TN 37643 or to First United Methodist Church, 325 East E Street, Elizabethton, TN 37643.

Online condolences may be shared with the family by signing the guest book at our website www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.