Mrs. Christine Whistine

Mrs. Whistine was born in Washington County, Tennessee and was a daughter of the late Charles and Ada West She was also preceded in death by her husband Roy E. Whistine; son, Roger E. Whistine; and a sister, Alzenia Kyle; a brother, Charles West.

Mrs. Whistine was a charter member of Downtown Christian Church, Johnson City. She loved her God and her church. Mrs. Whistine retired from ET&WNC as a secretary and also worked for the City of Johnson City in the Utility Department and the Police Department.

Survivors include a son, Robert Whistine and wife Paige, N. Charleston, SC; four grandchildren, Robin Ellis, Rock Island, IL, Brooke Whistine, Avondale Estates, GA, Sarah Edmunds, Marietta, GA, and Edward Whistine, Johnson City; 10 great grandchildren, Jacob Benjamin, Corbin, and Evan Ellis, Rock Island, IL, Mac and Vivian Vargas, Avondale Estates, GA, Ty Robert and Madeline Edmunds, Marietta, GA, Caleb and Cameron Whistine, Johnson City; 2 nieces, Charlotte Dade, Kingsport, Sandy Carder, Williamsburg, VA; nephew, Butch Kyle, Strawberry Plains, TN; cousin, Una V. Ferguson, Kingsport, TN.

The funeral service for Mrs. Whistine will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, September 28, 2016 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home with Dr. Edward Fine officiating. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 10:00 until 11:00 A.M. in the East Parlor.

The graveside service and interment will follow the funeral service at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be: Doug Dade, Butch Kyle, Roy Oxendine, and Edward Whistine. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Alzheimer’s Research and Prevention Foundation may be made by mail: ARPF, PO Box 30783, Tucson, AZ 85751-0783. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.appfh.net. Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 800 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City, TN, is serving the Whistine family. (423) 928-6111