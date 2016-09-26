Mr. Drane W. Wilkinson III

He was the son of Marilyn E. Wilkinson and the late Drane W. Wilkinson Jr. He was born in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on June 19, 1970. He moved to Jonesborough Tennessee in 1979 and had lived in Athens Georgia since the year 2000.

Mr. Wilkinson worked in Historic Preservation, was an Eagle Scout, order of the Arrow, and Woodbadge.

He is survived by his mother Marilyn E. Wilkinson of Jonesborough, Tenn., two Aunts, and two Uncles, and many cousins.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at the Eureka Hotel in Jonesborough, at 2 pm October 13, 2016.

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 753-3821