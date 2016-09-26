Lloyd Glynn Slagle

Mr. Slagle was a 1950 graduate of Unicoi County High School where he excelled as a Hall of Fame lineman and Captain for the football team. He honorably served his country in the United States Navy as an Airman with the Fighter Squadron Three Three (VF-33) from 1951-1955. He was a 1960 graduate of East Tennessee State University and served as a Manual Arts Therapist for the Veterans Administration Hospital for over 40 years. In 1997, he retired as Chief of Vocational Rehabilitation Therapy for the VA Hospital, Mountain Home, TN. Mr. Slagle was a former member of the Ninth Street Baptist Church, Erwin; First Christian Church, Johnson City; served as deacon with Boones Creek Christian Church, Johnson City; and for the past three years, he attended the Unicoi County United Methodist Church, Unicoi, TN. A generous and devoted family man, Mr. Slagle enjoyed skiing, fishing, camping, and boating. He was a skilled woodworker.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Slagle was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Charlotte A. McKinney Slagle, Johnson City; brothers, William D. “Bill” Slagle and Donnie D. Slagle, Sr.; sisters, Claudie E. Slagle, Gladys “Jackie” Slagle Duncan and Patricia L. Slagle, all of Erwin, TN

Survivors include his son, David G. Slagle; daughter, Kimberly A. Slagle Tunnell, and her husband, Jerry G. Tunnell; grandsons, Jeremy G. Tunnell and Heath A. Tunnell; granddaughter, Breanne A. Tunnell; great grandsons, Elijah L. Tunnell and Parker D. Tunnell. He is also survived by his fiancé, Mrs. Dorothy Jones Wiggand; sister, Mammie Pauline Slagle Smith; brothers, L. Wayne Slagle and Tom R. Slagle.

The graveside service for Mr. Slagle will be conducted at 10:00 A.M. Friday, September 30, 2016 at Monte Vista Memorial Park with Rev. Todd Adams officiating. The family will receive friends Thursday September 29, from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. in the East Parlor of Appalachian Funeral Home.

Those who wish to attend the graveside service are requested to meet at the funeral home to travel in procession at 9:30 A.M. Friday. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.appfh.net. Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 800 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Slagle family. (423) 928-6111