ELIZABETHTON - Barbara Britt Hyder, age 82, of Elizabethton, passed away on Sunday, September 25, 2016 at her residence. Barbara was a native of Carter County and a daughter of the late Monta Stewart Britt and Josephine Markland Britt. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Verl Hyder; four brothers, James Allen Britt, Larry Wayne Britt, Carl Van Britt, and Earl Wilbur Britt; a sister, Betty Ruth Britt Fox; and one grandson, Kerry Richardson.

Barbara had worked at North American Rayon Corporation, Perkins, and Food City. She was a member of Watauga Valley Free Will Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish her memory include her mother, Ida Flores; three daughters, Robbin Elaine Campbell and husband Kevin and Judy Richardson and husband Roger, all of Elizabethton, and Patricia “Pat” Hensley, of Blountville; two sons, Larry Wayne Hyder and wife Connie and Jerry and Barbara Hyder, both of Elizabethton; her grandchildren, Matthew Campbell and wife Alicia, Whitney Hyder, Jarrod Hyder, Jason Hyder, Justin Hyder, and Crystal Pierce Proffitt; great grandchildren, Zoie Miller, of Elizabethton and Courtney Proffitt, of Blountville; a great great grandchild, Suttyn Proffitt; a brother, Robert Thomas “Tommy” Britt and wife Margaret, of Foley, Alabama; four sisters, Jean Shelby Hall and husband Ed, of Hackleburg, Alabama, Alice Clarcy Brandon and husband Buddy, of Pontotoc, Mississippi, Virginia Lee Britt Penney, of Adrian, Michigan, and Linda Gail Britt Johnson, of Monroe, Michigan; a sister-in-law, Ronelle Britt, of Salisbury, NC; her special niece, Paulette Pierce, of Elizabethton; her best friend, Omega Collins, of Elizabethton; her special neighbors, Gary and Barbara Eggers, of Elizabethton; and her beloved four-legged friend and companion till the end---“Little Fellow.”

A service to honor the life of Mrs. Barbara Britt Hyder will be conducted at 4:00 PM on Wednesday, September 28, 2016 in the Chapel of Peace at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton with Rev. Bill Greer and Pastor Tony Birchfield, officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM in the funeral home chapel, prior to the service on Wednesday, or at the home at any time.

The graveside service will follow in the Ritchie Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Chuck Proffitt, Matthew Campbell, Larry Hyder, Kevin Campbell, Mike Hyder, and Jerry Hyder. Honorary pallbearers will be Rick Williams, Eddie Williams, Roger Richardson, Gary Eggers, Lawrence Pierce, Dennis Estep and Dean Pierce.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the employees of Medical Center Hospice, especially Ruby, Greg, Ivy and Becky.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at our website, www.terickfuneralhome.com.