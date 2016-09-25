Mr. Troutman was born in Carter County, TN, and was the son of the late Hezekiah and Deliah Heaton Troutman. He was also preceded in death by a son, Danny Troutman; three brothers, Guy, Roy and Jess Troutman and one sister, Edith Street. He worked at Sperrys Univac for 25 years and retired from Smith-Cline. He was a member of the Valley Forge Freewill Baptist Church, was a veteran of the United States Army and was also a member of the Roan Mountain Masonic Lodge #566. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather, his grandchildren were the love of his life.

Those left to cherish his memory include, his wife Billie Blackwell Troutman, of the home; one son, Chris Troutman and his wife Stephanie, of Charlotte NC; three grandchildren, Virginia Page Troutman, Donna Lea Troutman and William Briggs Troutman; two brothers, Jack Troutman and his wife Willie, of the Burbank Community in Roan Mountain, J.L Troutman and his wife Jean, of the Burbank Community in Roan Mountain; one sister, Willie Barnett, of Hampton; one sister-in-law, Dorris Troutman, of Hampton. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

The family will receive friends in the Tetrick Funeral Home Fireside Room, Elizabethton, from 12:00 PM- 1:00 PM on Tuesday, September 27, 2016.

A graveside service to honor the life of Mr. Ralph H. Troutman will be conducted at 1:30 PM Tuesday, September 27, 2016 at Happy Valley Memorial Park with Rev. Randy Johnson and Rev. Mark Potter officiating. Active pallbearers will be Anthony Troutman, Craig Fair, Arlan Henson, Keith Blackwell, Brent Blackwell, Eddie Blackwell, Steve Dyer, Less Tolley. Honorary pallbearers will be Doyle Gregg, David Blackwell, Jackie Blackwell, Bobby Blackwell, J.L. Troutman, Ed Birchfield, Jack Troutman, Steve Tipton, Ted Walsh and William Troutman.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to their neighbors, Ruby Hatley and Margie Valentino, their church family at Valley Forge Freewill Baptist Church, and his Sperry lunch companions and the Jack Barnett breakfast gang.

Those who prefer memorials in Lieu of flowers may make donations to the following charities; St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN, 38105, Jericho Shriners , 1100 Jericho Dr., Kingsport, TN 37663, Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Donor Services, P.O. Box 4072, Pittsfield, MA 01202.

