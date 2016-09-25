Mr. Kevin E. Beall

Mr. Beall was born in Charleston, West Virginia and son of the late Earl & Betty Lou Buckner Beall.

He was a Christian.

Mr. Beall was a United States Navy Veteran.

Survivors include his wife, Paula Hyder Beall, Jonesborough, daughter, Katy Beall; sons Chris Beall and Kyle Beall; grandchildren, Ryder, Olivia and five others; and a sister, Jancy Caldwell.

Funeral services will be conducted 7:00 pm Tuesday, September 27, 2016 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Chaplain David Presley officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm Tuesday prior to service.

Interment services will be conducted 10:45 am Wednesday, September 28, 2016 at Mountain Home National Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be representatives of the Tennessee State Guard.

Condolences may be sent to the Beall family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.

