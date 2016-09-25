logo
Mr. Carl B. Morris

Yesterday at 6:23 PM

JONESBOROUGH - Mr. Carl B. Morris, age 81, Jonesborough, passed away Saturday, September 24, 2016 at James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.

Mr. Morris was born in Washington County the son of the late William Dudley Hobson & Rosa Estelle Wise Morris. He was also preceded in death by his beloved wife, Betty Jean Morris, a son, Glenn Morris, three brothers and two sisters.

He was a member of Chestnut Grove Union Church.

He served in the United States Air Force during the Korean and Vietnam Eras.

Mr. Morris was a Millwright and Sheriff’s Deputy in Carter County. He was a lifelong member of the Disabled American Veterans.

Survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Sheri & Joel Kress, Elizabethton, son and daughter-in-law Steve & Debbie Morris, Telford, daughter-in-law Cheryl Morris; six grandchildren, Brian Kress and wife Carla, Garrett Morris, Shaun Kress and wife Shelley, Dustin Morris and wife Brittney, Alana Sheppard and husband Shaun, and Evan Morris; three great-grandchildren, Darius Kress, Areli Morris and Willow Morris; sister, Ruth Sexton; special friend, Carolyn Rowe; and many nephews and nieces.

The family wants to thank the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center for their care.

Funeral services will be conducted 8:00 pm Tuesday, September 27, 2016 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Rev. Randy Hopson, and Rev. Kenneth Kyker officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 pm Tuesday prior to the service.

Interment services will be conducted 11:30 am Wednesday, September 28, 2016 at Highland Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be grandsons.

Condolences may be sent to the Morris family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, 753-3821