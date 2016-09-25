Mr. Carl B. Morris

Mr. Morris was born in Washington County the son of the late William Dudley Hobson & Rosa Estelle Wise Morris. He was also preceded in death by his beloved wife, Betty Jean Morris, a son, Glenn Morris, three brothers and two sisters.

He was a member of Chestnut Grove Union Church.

He served in the United States Air Force during the Korean and Vietnam Eras.

Mr. Morris was a Millwright and Sheriff’s Deputy in Carter County. He was a lifelong member of the Disabled American Veterans.

Survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Sheri & Joel Kress, Elizabethton, son and daughter-in-law Steve & Debbie Morris, Telford, daughter-in-law Cheryl Morris; six grandchildren, Brian Kress and wife Carla, Garrett Morris, Shaun Kress and wife Shelley, Dustin Morris and wife Brittney, Alana Sheppard and husband Shaun, and Evan Morris; three great-grandchildren, Darius Kress, Areli Morris and Willow Morris; sister, Ruth Sexton; special friend, Carolyn Rowe; and many nephews and nieces.

The family wants to thank the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center for their care.

Funeral services will be conducted 8:00 pm Tuesday, September 27, 2016 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Rev. Randy Hopson, and Rev. Kenneth Kyker officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 pm Tuesday prior to the service.

Interment services will be conducted 11:30 am Wednesday, September 28, 2016 at Highland Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be grandsons.

Condolences may be sent to the Morris family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, 753-3821