In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Hale. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Pamela Barr, of the home; two step-sons, Joseph McElyea and wife Renee, Piney Flats, TN and Donald Plank and wife Kala, Blountville, TN; one step-daughter, Kayla Campbell and husband Jordan, Clinton, TN; six step-grandchildren, Kelsie, Joseph, Owen, Daniel, Addison and Sophia; a brother-in-law, Roger Hale, Gray, TN and two nephews, Daniel and Jonathan, Gray, TN. Several cousins also survive.

A service to honor the life of Mr. Larry Barr will be conducted at 7:00 P.M. Tuesday, September 27, 2016 in the Bluff City Chapel of Tetrick Funeral Home with Rev. Steve Waycaster and Rev. Dave Morgan officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5:00 – 7:00 P.M. on Tuesday prior to the funeral service.

Graveside service and interment will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, September 28, 2016 in the Edgefield United Methodist Church Cemetery, Piney Flats, TN. Active pallbearers will be Harold Jackson, John Hall and others selected from family and friends. Those attending the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10:30 A.M. on Wednesday to go in procession to the cemetery.

