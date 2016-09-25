Clarence Owen Johnson has left behind to cherish his memory: Children: Larry Johnson and his wife Barbara, Dennis Johnson and his wife Vickie, Donna Stuart and her husband Abner, Keith Johnson and his wife Shiela; Stepsons: Jack Thomas, Robert Thomas and his wife Debbie, Randy Thomas and his wife Tracy, Benjamin Thomas; Brother: Clyde Johnson; Sister: Joyce Strode; 23 Grandchildren and 39 Great Grandchildren; And a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Clarence Owen Johnson in a funeral service to be held at 7:00 PM, Monday, September 26, 2016, in the chapel of Valley Funeral Home with Pastor Don Wilson and Pastor Clarence Small officiating. Music will be provided by David and Jennifer Weems. A visitation period to share memories and show support to the family will begin at 5:00 PM and will continue until service time on Monday at Valley Funeral Home. A committal service with military honors will be held at Clouse Cemetery, Flag Pond, TN on Tuesday, September 27, 2016 at 11:00AM. Those attending the graveside service will meet at Valley Funeral Home by 10:30AM Tuesday to go in procession to the cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Keith Johnson, Jason Smith, Jason McKinney, Jason Thomas, Randy Thomas, and Loren Thomas.

The family would like to thank the staff of Unicoi County Memorial Hospital Long Term Care.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net.