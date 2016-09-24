Terrence Tollefson

Terry was proud of his 18 years as a professor in the Educational Leadership Department at East Tennessee State University, guiding doctoral candidates through their dissertations. He found great pleasure in his involvement in the First Presbyterian Church of Elizabethton and the relationships he made there. He enjoyed decades of running including a half dozen marathons and continued with miles of walking each day until recently. Terry loved the company of his dogs Sax and Tanner.

Terry is survived by his children Brad Tollefson of Moab Utah and Michelle Miller of Denver Colorado; his brother and sister-in-law Rol and Helen Tollefson; his sister and brother-in-law Jeanette and Henry Fisher; and four grandchildren, Lindsay, Kara, Kevin and Sam Miller of Denver Colorado. Terry was predeceased by his wife, Bonnie Tollefson, and his daughter, Kathy Tollefson.

A memorial service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of Elizabethton, at 119 West F Street, Elizabethton TN 37643, on Friday September 30th at 6:00 p.m. and will be followed by a reception at the church. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the First Presbyterian Church of Elizabethton or Food For The Multitude (make checks to First Presbyterian Church of Elizabethton with notation to "general fund" or "food for the multitude").

Mountain Empire Cremation & Burial Services, 125 E. Jackson Blvd., Jonesborough, TN, is serving the family.