Daniel was a native of Coeburn, VA. He was a son of the late Elmer and Marie Johnson Martin.

Daniel graduated from Coeburn High School in 1968. He then joined the US Air Force, proudly serving from 1969-1986.

He was a member of Rich Acres Free Will Baptist Church, was active in the seniors group, and worked as a nurse for Special Needs Nursing. Daniel had a great sense of humor, he loved to have fun and joke around, and he never met a stranger.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Gary Martin, and step mother, Opal Burden.

Survivors include his wife of seven years, Nancy Tate Smith-Martin; cousin, Pat Blevins, her husband Kyle, and their children Scott, Damien, Bridget, and Brandon Blevins; step sister, Sandy Cohl; sister-in-law, Sue Jones and her husband Randy; brothers-in-law, Joe Tate and his wife Joanna and Carson Tate and his wife Debbie; niece, Kathy Decker, and her daughter, Kara Decker; beloved dog, Simon, and cat, Smokey; and several nieces and nephews.

The family of Oliver “Daniel” Martin will receive friends from 6 pm to 8 pm Monday, September 26, 2016 at Morris-Baker Funeral Home in the Dogwood Chapel. The funeral service will follow at 8 pm under the direction of Rev. Kenneth Grindstaff. A committal service is scheduled for 10 am Tuesday, September 27, 2016 at Washington County Memory Gardens. Family and friends are requested to meet at Morris-Baker by 9:15 am to go in procession to the cemetery. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. The Boone Dam VFW Post 4933 will accord military honors.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the doctors and staff of Johnson City Medical Center ICU, especially nurse Molly Lewis, and to their church family for their prayers and support.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 11454, Alexandria, VA 22312.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the Martin family via www.morrisbaker.com.

Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, TN is serving the Martin family. (423) 282-1521