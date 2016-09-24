Dr. Frederick W. Norris

Survivors include his loving wife of 53 years, Carol; children, Lisa C. Norris, Johnson City, TN, Mark F. Norris and wife Liz, Nantucket, MA; grandchildren: Amanda Norris (Johnson City) and Cooper Norris (Nantucket) two sisters, Rebecca Norris-Brown (Johnson City) and Nona Lohr and husband Dr. Thomas Lohr of Albuquerque, NM; several nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, and many close friends, including former students and others, here and abroad.

Dr. Norris graduated from Milligan in 1963 with a B.A. in religion. He earned four additional degrees: two from Phillips University and a M.Phil. and a Ph.D. from Yale University. His teaching career began at Milligan College and continued at the Institute for the Study of Christian Origins at Tuebingen, Germany, where he also served as Institute director. He retired from Emmanuel Christian Seminary as Professor of World Christianity after serving as full-time faculty for 27 years. He was a member and past president of the North American Patristics Society. His writings and reviews have appeared in numerous scholarly journals, encyclopedias and dictionaries, and he has served as editor and author of several books. His most recent work, Christianity: a Short Global History, was named Essential Book for Missiology by the journal Missiology in 2003. He was a member, former teacher, and former elder of Grandview Christian Church, Johnson City, TN. He was loved and admired for his vivacious personality, big laugh, teaching, writing and lecturing, and inspirational example.

The family will greet friends on Monday, September 26, 2016 at Grandview Christian Church, 300 University Parkway, Johnson City, TN 37604 from 2:00PM until 3:00PM with a Celebration of Life Service following at 3:00PM with Dr. Aaron Wymer, Minister officiating.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Milligan College, 1 Blowers Blvd, Milligan College, TN 37682 or to Emmanuel Christian Seminary, 1 Walker Drive, Johnson City, TN 37601.

