Doris Callaway Fortner

She was born in Jonesborough, TN and was the daughter of Herman and Lula Taylor Shipley and the wife of Hueston T. Fortner, Jr.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, James Luther Callaway in 1975; sisters: Mary Agnes Pickel, Martha Lucile Shipley, Frances Elaine Johnson, and brother Clarence (CT) Shipley, Johnson City; sister, Edna Bernice Stanton, Daytona Beach, FL; and niece, Rosemary Kim Carson, Telford.

Surviving besides her husband are her daughter, Jamie Coomer (Rick), Richmond, VA; son, Steve Callaway (Kaye), Orlando, FL.; Sister, Velma Simerly, Johnson City; eight nieces: Dianne Booher, Daytona Beach, FL; Jane Padgett, Erwin; Margaret Fulkerson, Daytona Beach, FL; Rita Minton, Chesterland, OH; Vivian Eckerson, Johnson City; Catherine Cartus, Atlanta, GA; Jane Cox, Tuscaloosa, AL: one nephew, Edward Searcey, West Milton, OH; and a number of great-nieces and great-nephews.

Doris was a member of Central Baptist Church, Johnson City, where until recently she was active in Sunday School, mission organizations, and other activities. She lived in Erwin for 25 years from 1957 to 1982 and was a dedicated member of Calvary Baptist Church.

Upon graduating from Jonesborough High School, Doris was employed by Southern Potteries where she hand painted Blue Ridge china for 5 years. Later, she worked as a sales clerk at Unaka Stores and Belair Bootery in Erwin.

Doris loved to travel and was always ready to go on a trip. Her favorite activity was spending a week each year at Ridgecrest Baptist Conference Center in North Carolina which she attended for fifty-two years.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at the Center on Aging and Health for the special care and love they showed for Doris.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, October 1, at Central Baptist Church, Johnson City. The family will receive visitors from 10:00 – 11:00 with the service following at 11:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Global Missions Offering at Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan St., Johnson City, TN 37601.