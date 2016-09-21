logo
Stephen Darrell Mullins, M.D., 59, died September 16, 2016 of natural causes. A well respected child and adolescent psychiatrist, Dr. Mullins was a passionate advocate for the mentally ill homeless population and for children at risk for mental illness. He cared deeply for his patients and they for him. He attended Carson Newman College, University of Tennessee School of Medicine and did his psychiatry residency at the Albert Einstein School of Medicine in New York. He also earned a Masters of Public Health at Johns Hopkins. Dr. Mullins worked as Medical Director of Forensic Services in the Tennessee Department of Mental Health, as a consultant to the United Nations High Commission for Refugees Victims of Violence Project in Bangkok, Thailand, as Medical Director for Homeless Shelters and for Refugee Camps. For the last 24 years, he lived and worked in Pittsburgh as an adult, and child and adolescent psychiatrist, including serving as Medical Director of the Hill Satellite Clinic and working as a psychiatrist at Friendship Academy since 2005. Dr. Mullins spent part of his childhood as the son of medical missionaries in Indonesia, and was a world traveler all his life. He shared his love of the world, traveling with his nieces and nephews from Vietnam to Patagonia to Scotland and beyond. He loved the Pittsburgh Penguins, cooking, (especially sate & paella), biking, hiking, and his family and friends.

Dr. Mullins was preceded in death by his parents Dr. L.D. and Mrs. Juanita Mullins of Erwin, Tennessee. He is survived by his brother, Dr. Brent Mullins (Kimbrough) and sisters Mrs. Marcia Mullins Smyth (Phillip) and Mrs. Para Mullins Smith (David), by 8 nieces and nephews, Nicholaus, Monique, Deylan, Austin, Trinity, Carson, Tanner and Jack, and by numerous other family members and dear friends, all of whom will all miss him mightily.

Services for Dr. Mullins will be on Saturday September 24, 2016 at 2:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church, Erwin, Tennessee.

Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation or an organization of donor’s choice.

A separate memorial gathering will also be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in November, (to be announced).

