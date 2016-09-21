Ms. Dorothy Lou “Dot Dot” Deaderick

Ms. Deaderick was born in Washington County and daughter of the late Robert Deaderick and Ruth Mae Tucker Miller. She was also preceded in death by a brother, James Walter Deaderick and a sister, Geraldine Shaw.

She was of the Methodist faith. She loved children.

Ms. Deaderick retired from Leon Ferenbach.

Survivors include two brothers, Kenneth Miller and Tom Williams (Freddie), all of Johnson City; brother-in-law, Rodney Shaw, Johnson City; and several nephews, nieces and cousins.

Celebration of life services will be conducted 8:00 pm Friday, September 23, 2016 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Pastor Ken Jeffries officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 pm Friday prior to the service.

Inurnment services will be conducted 10:00 am Saturday, September 24, 2016 at Cherokee Baptist Church Cemetery.

