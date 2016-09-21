Left to cherish his memory are his two children, Vonda M. Yelton and Bruce “Bo” Lawrence Yelton; the mother of his children, Tammy Yelton; his former wife and longtime friend, Barbara Murphy; one brother, Wayne Yelton; several nieces, nephews and a very large extended family.

Bruce P. Yelton was born November 19, 1950 in Johnson City, TN to the late Lawrence and Pauline Yelton and had lived most of his life in Johnson City. Mr. Yelton was a 1968 graduate of Jonesborough High School and served 11 years in the United States Air Force. Bruce was a huge UT football fan and would always wear his UT jersey on game days.

A Memorial service will be held 11:00am Friday, September 23, 2016 at Monte Vista Memorial Park with Palmer Jones officiating.

