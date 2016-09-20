Stephen Darrell Mullins, M.D.

Dr. Mullins was preceded in death by his parents Dr. L.D. and Mrs. Juanita Mullins of Erwin, Tennessee. He is survived by his brother, Dr. Brent Mullins (Kimbrough) and sisters Mrs. Marcia Mullins Smyth (Phillip) and Mrs. Para Mullins Smith (David), by 8 nieces and nephews, Nicholaus, Monique, Deylan, Austin, Trinity, Carson, Tanner and Jack, and by numerous other family members and dear friends, all of whom will all miss him mightily.

Services for Dr. Mullins will be on Saturday September 24, 2016 at 2:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church, Erwin, Tennessee.

Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation or an organization of donor’s choice.

A separate memorial gathering will also be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in November, (to be announced).

Arrangements by John A. Freyvogel Sons, Inc. (freyvogelfuneralhome.com) Pittsburgh.