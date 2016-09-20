Robert R. Webb

Robin was a 1976 graduate of ETSU, where he was a member of the ETSU tennis team. He was a long-time employee of the Johnson City Parks and Recreation as well as State Farm Insurance. He attended Grace Fellowship Church and First Christian Church for many years. His hobbies included tennis and golf. Robin was blessed with a servant’s heart and outgoing friendliness. Well-known and loved, Robin was blessed with many friends and family who will miss him dearly.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a son, Ryan Webb, and a brother, William T. Webb Jr. Survivors include his wife, Laurie Powell Webb; son, Alex Webb; his mother, Elizabeth Anderson Webb; one brother and three sisters.

The funeral service will be conducted Thursday, September 22, 2016, at 2PM in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home with brother-in-law John Fooshee officiating. The family will receive friends Thursday from 12PM to 2PM in the East Parlor prior to the service. The graveside committal service will follow in Monte Vista Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.appfh.net. Appalachian Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 800 E. Watauga Ave., is serving the Webb family.(423)928-6111