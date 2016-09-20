Norma Jean Guinn Montgomery

She was a Godly mother, devoted wife, loving grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. Anybody that ever met her could tell how loving a woman she was. She always spread love through her Christian and positive attitude to everyone regardless of her physical condition. She was the virtuous mother from Proverbs 31 devoted to her family, God and church all of her life.

She was a native of Roan Mountain and Carter County, TN, where she grew up and met her sweetheart. She was the daughter of the late George and Dorothy Shell Guinn.

She was a member of the Cherokee Community Freewill Baptist Church, which she loved with all her heart and never missed unless she was sick. She was a prayer warrior for many friends and family, soldier of the cross and sung with her family, the Montgomery Family, for over 30 years. She always had a song on her heart because music was her life. She was a member of the Shepherd Daughters' group from Cherokee Community FWB Church.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, Harold Guinn, and sons, Jonathan and Mike Montgomery as well as many close dear friends.

She is survived by: her husband of over 53 years, John Montgomery of the home, her sweetheart and soul mate; four children, David and wife Teresa Montgomery of Johnson City, Amy Montgomery Belisle and husband Terry Belisle of Abingdon, VA, Jerry Montgomery of Gray,TN, and Karen Montgomery of the home; six grandchildren, Michael Paul Montgomery II, Matthew and wife Whitney Montgomery, LaBreeska Montgomery DeBord and husband David DeBord, John Belisle, Carson Belisle, and Victoria Belisle; four great grandchildren, Christian Blevins, Brayden Montgomery, Brooklyn Montgomery, and Averie Montgomery; siblings, Jim and wife Lola Guyn, Betty Hoilman, Rick and wife Barbara Guinn, and Pam and husband Danny Cooke; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Honorable mentions include: Sarahann Montgomery, and all her sisters in Christ.

The family of Norma Jean Montgomery will receive friends from 5 pm to 8 pm Thursday, September 22, 2016 at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. The funeral service is scheduled for 2 pm Friday, September 23, 2016 at Cherokee Community Freewill Baptist Church. Minister Charlie McCamey, Brother Earl Bailey, and Pastor Lyons Smith will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Pallbearers will be the grandsons and son-in-law.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to all the nurses and staff of the Johnson City Medical Center and ICU doctors, as well as all the friends and family that visited and offered loving care and support during her lengthy illness at the hospital and in the ICU.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the Montgomery family via www.morrisbaker.com.

Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, TN is serving the Montgomery family. (423) 282-1521