Mrs. Peggy Joyce Cloyd

Mrs. Cloyd was born in Washington County and daughter of the late Ed & Maude Wiseman Treadway. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Billy Jack Cloyd, an infant son, Billy Jack Cloyd, Jr. and a sister, Naomi Gillette.

She was a charter member of Lighthouse Baptist Church, where she very active in all church activities. She loved her church family.

Survivors include a daughter, Tammy Cloyd, Jonesborough; son and daughter-in-law, Randy & Shelia Cloyd, Johnson City; grandson, Greg Cloyd (Rebekah); two great-grandchildren, Raina Cloyd and Harley Cloyd; sister, Wanda Yates; special nieces, Cathy McCoy (Joe), Sandy Slark (Wayne), and Beth Tipton (Scott); nephews, Ronnie Luttrell, Johnny Gillette (Carolyn) and Delbert Gillette (Martha); several special great nephews and nieces; and special little pal, Bubba.

The family would like to extend a very special thank you to her special care-givers, Sue Kyker, Lisa Autrey, Susan Arrowood and Marlene Gillette, loving church family at Lighthouse, friends at Lone Oak Christian Church, Dr. Rachel Monderer & staff, Mr. James Goss and nurse Sherri, Jim Haire with physical therapy, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Dr. James Netterville and nurses Jill Gray and Georgette Smiley, Amedisys Home Health, Health Homecare Medical Equipment of Erwin, Washington County EMS, Quillen Rehab of Johnson City, Franklin Woods Hospital, Johnson City Medical Center Skilled Nursing on 3rd Floor & Observation Unit and Waters of Johnson City, and Steve Ferguson, Tom Howard, and all the staff of Dillow Taylor Funeral Home.

A Celebration of Life service will be conducted 7:00 pm Wednesday, September 21, 2016 at Lighthouse Baptist Church with Pastor Perry Cleek and Pastor Joe Beaver officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:00-4:00 pm & 5:00-7:00 pm Wednesday prior to the service.

Interment services will be conducted 12:00 PM Thursday, September 22, 2016 at Telford Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Wayne Slark, Joe McCoy, Scotty Briggs, George Campbell, Craig Ford and Tommy Honeycutt. Honorary pallbearers will be Monty Treadway, John Gillette, JR Gillette, Rick Chantry, George Jaynes, Ed Graybeal, Ricky Briggs, Raymond Francis, John Glaze, Floyd Briggs, Brooks Garland, Dwight Briggs, Larry Phillips, Jay Wheeler, Scott Tipton, Ronnie Luttrell, Mitchel Cloyd, Men of Lighthouse Baptist Church, and Employees of Jonesborough.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Lighthouse Baptist Church Building Fund P.O. Box 665 Jonesborough, TN 37659.

Condolences may be sent to the Cloyd family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, 753-3821