Mr. Henry Bowman Williams

Mr. Williams was born in Washington County and son of the late H.H. & Anna Bowman Williams. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Dava Hamilton and a daughter, Robin Williams.

He was a member of Bowmantown Baptist Church.

He was a United States Army Veteran. Mr. Williams retired from Eastman Chemical Company and was a farmer.

Survivors include a son, Blake Williams and wife Linda; grandsons, Harrison Williams (Amber Crawford), Hudson Williams and Jonathan Lewis; great-granddaughters, Destiny Greer and Jamie Lewis; sister, Joyce Brabson, South Carolina; two nephews, Davy Hamilton and Leyand Hamilton; and one niece, Carolyn Horner.

The family would like to extend a very special thank you to Harrison & Amber, the staff of James H. Quillen VA Medical Center especially Lori Green and Mountain States Hospice for their wonderful care.

Funeral services will be conducted 8:00 pm Thursday, September 22, 2016 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Pastor Arden Taylor officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 pm Thursday prior to service.

Interment services will be conducted 11:00 am Friday, September 23, 2016 at Fairview Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Blake Williams, Harrison Williams, Hudson Williams, Joe Bowman, Andy Bowman, and Hubert Tarlton.

