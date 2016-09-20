Marie Claire Irene Bowers

Claire and Roger met at a talent show, while both were serving in the United States Army. They were married June 2, 1962 and spent a lifetime devoted to family and God. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and she and Roger were sealed together for all eternity in the Logan Utah Temple. Both her heritage and the heritage of her husband were deeply important to her. She loved the good people of East Tennessee for their country kindness and their good home cooking! Claire was a creative homemaker who made every house a home with her many talents of cooking, crafting and sewing. She sewed clothes for her children, curtains for the home and blankets for charity. Claire made the most of their income and the children were always blessed by her resourcefulness. She saw the good in people of all nationalities and faiths and had a deep interest in other cultures. She loved classical music, musicals and dance. Claire always had a book to read and a song to sing. Her later years were spent dedicated to humanitarian aid as she sewed hundreds of quilts, clothing and receiving blankets for children local and abroad. She also enjoyed teaching quilting classes. Claire always had a smile to give and will be remembered for her kindness, charity and song.

A public viewing will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 24, 2016, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 211 Mayflower Road, Johnson City, TN followed by a memorial service to honor the life of Mrs. Marie Claire Irene Boucher Bowers, at 2 p.m. with Bishop Warren Jones, officiating. Following the memorial service there will be a procession and short graveside service at Caldwell Springs Cemetery. Pallbearers include: Michael Bowers, Eric Comstock, Daniel Bowers, Daniel Bowers II, Joel Bowers, Ray Robinson, Matthew Robinson and Shane Robinson. All who would like to donate to the funeral expenses in lieu of flowers, you can use paypal https://www.paypal.com/businessexp/sendmoney along with the address donations@browerspro.com

Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site: www.memorialfcelizabethton.com

Memorial Funeral Chapel, Elizabethton, TN is serving the Bowers family.