﻿Cecil Denton, Jr.

In addition to his parents, Cecil was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Shelby Jean Denton; brother, Eugene Porter Denton; four brothers-in-law, Bob Jones, Ray Slimp, Ernest Lee Barnett, and Rev. Lloyd Gray.

Survivors include one daughter, Vicki Godsey, Kingsport, son, Daryl Denton and wife Judy, Fall Branch; special son-in-law, Terry Godsey, Kingsport; two grandsons, Daniel Godsey, Kingsport, Ryan Denton, Manchester, TN; one granddaughter, Lara Ayres and husband Preston, Gray; two sisters, Elizabeth “Betty” Jones, Johnson City, Barbara Slimp, Converse, Texas; sister-in-law, Patsy Gray, Jonesborough. Several cousins, nieces and nephews also survive.

The funeral service for Mr. Denton will be conducted at 7:00 P.M. Thursday, September 22, 2016 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home with Rev. Rick Clowers officiating. The family will receive friends Thursday from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. in the East Parlor.

The graveside service and interment will be conducted on Friday, September 23 at 11:00 A.M. from East Tennessee Cemetery, Blountville, TN. Those who wish to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:50 A.M. Friday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Alzheimer’s Association Northeast Tennessee Chapter, 3212 Hanover Rd #5, Johnson City, TN 37604. Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.appfh.net. Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 800 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City, TN is serving the Denton family. (423) 928-6111.