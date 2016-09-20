logo
Leave Feedback

no avatar

﻿Cecil Denton, Jr.

• Updated Today at 2:47 PM

GRAY - Cecil Denton, Jr., age 83, of Gray, TN passed away one short week of his 84th birthday at the Center on Aging, Erwin, TN. Ten weeks ago, the love of Cecil’s life, Shelby, entered Heaven’s gates. On September 19, 2016, Cecil joined the love of his life in Heaven. A native of Washington County, Tennessee, Cecil was a son of the late Cecil Denton, Sr., and Daisy Ester Heilman Denton. He was a member of Marvin’s Chapel United Methodist Church, Jonesborough. Cecil had worked as a welder and upon his retirement, he and Shelby moved to the Outer Banks of North Carolina where they both loved to fish. Cecil and Shelby met as youngsters and became sweethearts. They married after Cecil was drafted into the US Army in 1953. Separated by death, they were reunited forever in Heaven on Monday, September 19, 2016.

In addition to his parents, Cecil was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Shelby Jean Denton; brother, Eugene Porter Denton; four brothers-in-law, Bob Jones, Ray Slimp, Ernest Lee Barnett, and Rev. Lloyd Gray.

Survivors include one daughter, Vicki Godsey, Kingsport, son, Daryl Denton and wife Judy, Fall Branch; special son-in-law, Terry Godsey, Kingsport; two grandsons, Daniel Godsey, Kingsport, Ryan Denton, Manchester, TN; one granddaughter, Lara Ayres and husband Preston, Gray; two sisters, Elizabeth “Betty” Jones, Johnson City, Barbara Slimp, Converse, Texas; sister-in-law, Patsy Gray, Jonesborough. Several cousins, nieces and nephews also survive.

The funeral service for Mr. Denton will be conducted at 7:00 P.M. Thursday, September 22, 2016 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home with Rev. Rick Clowers officiating. The family will receive friends Thursday from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. in the East Parlor.

The graveside service and interment will be conducted on Friday, September 23 at 11:00 A.M. from East Tennessee Cemetery, Blountville, TN. Those who wish to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:50 A.M. Friday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Alzheimer’s Association Northeast Tennessee Chapter, 3212 Hanover Rd #5, Johnson City, TN 37604. Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.appfh.net. Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 800 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City, TN is serving the Denton family. (423) 928-6111.