Billie Mae Morris-Miller

In addition to her parents, Billie Mae was preceded in death by her husband, Earnest L. Miller, an infant child, sons: Charles L. Miller, and Harold L. Miller; granddaughter, Cheryl Slemp.

She was of the Baptist faith. Billie Mae was a very loving, caring, and dedicated mother and devoted wife. She was a hard worker and she enjoyed gardening.

Those left to cherish Billie Mae’s memory include her children: Larry Miller and his wife Kay, Kathy Scott, Billy Miller and his wife Karin, Shelby Moore and her husband Ken; grandchildren: Brian, Adam, Chad, Stephen Miller, Daniel Scott, and Matthew Miller; twelve great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Trivette; sister-in-law, Nanny Morris; daughter-in-law, Patricia Miller; several nieces and nephews also survive.

The family would like to offer a special thanks to nurse, Scott Murray, and the entire staff at Amedysis Hospice.

The family will greet friends to share memories on Thursday, September 22, 2016 from 3:00 PM until a Funeral Service for Billie Mae at 6:00 PM in the Sunrise Chapel of Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services Johnson City, with Reverend Gary Cole officiating. A Graveside and Committal Service will be held on Friday at 10:00 AM at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Everyone is asked to meet at the funeral home by 9:15 AM to go in procession to the cemetery.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Miller family during this difficult time.