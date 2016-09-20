logo
Leave Feedback

no avatar

Billie Mae Morris-Miller

• Today at 3:04 PM

JOHNSON CITY - Billie Mae Morris-Miller, 85, Johnson City, passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2016 at her residence. She is a native of Carter County and daughter of the late Hubert and Maude Massengill Morris.

In addition to her parents, Billie Mae was preceded in death by her husband, Earnest L. Miller, an infant child, sons: Charles L. Miller, and Harold L. Miller; granddaughter, Cheryl Slemp.

She was of the Baptist faith. Billie Mae was a very loving, caring, and dedicated mother and devoted wife. She was a hard worker and she enjoyed gardening.

Those left to cherish Billie Mae’s memory include her children: Larry Miller and his wife Kay, Kathy Scott, Billy Miller and his wife Karin, Shelby Moore and her husband Ken; grandchildren: Brian, Adam, Chad, Stephen Miller, Daniel Scott, and Matthew Miller; twelve great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Trivette; sister-in-law, Nanny Morris; daughter-in-law, Patricia Miller; several nieces and nephews also survive.

The family would like to offer a special thanks to nurse, Scott Murray, and the entire staff at Amedysis Hospice.

The family will greet friends to share memories on Thursday, September 22, 2016 from 3:00 PM until a Funeral Service for Billie Mae at 6:00 PM in the Sunrise Chapel of Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services Johnson City, with Reverend Gary Cole officiating. A Graveside and Committal Service will be held on Friday at 10:00 AM at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Everyone is asked to meet at the funeral home by 9:15 AM to go in procession to the cemetery.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Miller family during this difficult time.