Mrs. Gladys Story Nadeau

Gladys was born September 2, 1931, in a home on Cherokee Road that was built by her Grandfather. She lived there until she married Charles Nadeau. Once married, she lived and raised a family in Jonesborough, TN.

Gladys said “I want to be a bird and fly away.” So, fly she shall to heaven to join her beloved parents, P. Earl Story and Maybell Slagle Story. In addition to her parents, Gladys will be welcomed to her Heavenly home by her siblings, Beulah, Ollie and Blaine.

God is welcoming into his Kingdom a determined woman, who remained feisty, headstrong and witty until the end of her life. She loved to not only watch religious shows on TV, but also loved shopping and gossiping with lifelong friends. Not only did she love driving along the Blue Ridge Mountains to Asheville to shop, she also enjoyed traveling to the Tanger Outlets in Sevierville. Being outside and enjoying the sun was also a favorite past time.

Those left to miss her and cherish her memory are her husband of 67 years, Charles William Nadeau; daughter, Susan Dykes and husband Fred of Johnson City, TN; son, Timothy Nadeau and wife Karissa of Summerfield, NC; her brother, Paris Story; her sister, Delilah Story; granddaughter’s, Kristy Ray and husband Chad, Ashia Nadeau, Chelsey Needham and husband Dustin; grandson’s, Justin Dykes and Noah Nadeau; and five great grandchildren.

Gladys was a lifelong Christian. She never questioned God or his plan for her, even when facing major surgery. She was optimistic before going into surgery because she knew if she died, she would be in Paradise with God.

Thank you to all our caregivers and to Mountain State Hospice. Thank you to Leroy, our hospital guardian angel for your prayers.

A memorial service will be 6:00 pm on Wednesday, September 21, 2016 at Union Christian Church, 3639 Cherokee Rd., Jonesborough, TN 37659 officiated by the Rev. Palma L. Bennett. Visitation will be at 5:00pm at the church, one hour prior to service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Union Christian Church, 3639 Cherokee Rd., Jonesborough TN 37659.

McDougald Funeral Home and Crematorium in Laurinburg, N.C. is serving the family.

