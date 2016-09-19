Mr. Jack Hunter

Mr. Hunter was born in Yancey County, North Carolina and son of the late Joe & Willie Phillips Hunter. He was also preceded in death by three sisters, Pearl Miller, Ethel Arrowood and Marie Silvers, and a very close friend, Kenneth Casey.

He attended Cherry Grove Baptist Church.

Mr. Hunter was a United States Navy Veteran. Jack was an over the road tractor & trailer driver for over 45 years with Mason Dixon Lines, Mor Flow Industries and Landstar Inway, having drove over a million miles and accident free. He was a loving papaw and enjoyed old cars and trucks.

Survivors include his loving and dedicated wife of 53 years, Louise Campbell Hunter, Jonesborough; children, Brian Scott Hunter and Travis Clayton Hunter, both of Jonesborough; grandchildren, Jessica Dawn Hunter, Taylor Skye Hunter and Kaycie Leann Hunter, all of Jonesborough; great-grandchild, Mikah Greyson Hunter; brothers and sisters-in-law, Jerry Lee & Vickie Hunter and Eddie & Joyce Hunter; sisters and brother-in-law, Betty Jo & Joe Cass and Corena Judy Barnett; sisters-in-law, Wilma Broyles, Edith Conley and Debi Campbell, brothers-in-law, J.G. Campbell and Steve Broyles; and several nephews and nieces.

The family would like to extend a very special thank you to Dr. James Hansen and Dr. Fawwaz Hamati for their wonderful care given to Jack.

Funeral services will be conducted 7:00 pm Wednesday, September 21, 2016 at Dillow-Taylor funeral Home with Rev. Scott Hayes and Rev. Bobby Ray Campbell officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm Wednesday prior to the service.

Interment services will be conducted 11:00 am Thursday, September 22, 2016 at Cherry Grove Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be family & friends.

Condolences may be sent to the Hunter family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, 753-3821