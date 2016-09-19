logo
JONESBOROUGH - Mr. Jack Hunter, age 73, Jonesborough, passed away Sunday, September 18, 2016 at Johnson City Medical Center.

Mr. Hunter was born in Yancey County, North Carolina and son of the late Joe & Willie Phillips Hunter. He was also preceded in death by three sisters, Pearl Miller, Ethel Arrowood and Marie Silvers, and a very close friend, Kenneth Casey.

He attended Cherry Grove Baptist Church.

Mr. Hunter was a United States Navy Veteran. Jack was an over the road tractor & trailer driver for over 45 years with Mason Dixon Lines, Mor Flow Industries and Landstar Inway, having drove over a million miles and accident free. He was a loving papaw and enjoyed old cars and trucks.

Survivors include his loving and dedicated wife of 53 years, Louise Campbell Hunter, Jonesborough; children, Brian Scott Hunter and Travis Clayton Hunter, both of Jonesborough; grandchildren, Jessica Dawn Hunter, Taylor Skye Hunter and Kaycie Leann Hunter, all of Jonesborough; great-grandchild, Mikah Greyson Hunter; brothers and sisters-in-law, Jerry Lee & Vickie Hunter and Eddie & Joyce Hunter; sisters and brother-in-law, Betty Jo & Joe Cass and Corena Judy Barnett; sisters-in-law, Wilma Broyles, Edith Conley and Debi Campbell, brothers-in-law, J.G. Campbell and Steve Broyles; and several nephews and nieces.

The family would like to extend a very special thank you to Dr. James Hansen and Dr. Fawwaz Hamati for their wonderful care given to Jack.

Funeral services will be conducted 7:00 pm Wednesday, September 21, 2016 at Dillow-Taylor funeral Home with Rev. Scott Hayes and Rev. Bobby Ray Campbell officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm Wednesday prior to the service.

Interment services will be conducted 11:00 am Thursday, September 22, 2016 at Cherry Grove Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be family & friends.

Condolences may be sent to the Hunter family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, 753-3821