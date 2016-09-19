She was born in Pinehurst, NC, and was the daughter of Lewis and Eva (Stilwell) Merrill. She graduated from Aberdeen High School in 1965 and earned her Associates of Science degree in Education from Jackson State Community College in TN in 1977. She joined the Catholic faith in 1968 and was a long-time member of St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church in Elizabethton. She was a member of the Ladies’ Guild at St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church, a volunteer at Sycamore Shoals Hospital, and a member of the Old Timer’s Hiking Club and helped maintain the Appalachian Trail. She was an avid quilter, gardener, and baker and she shared her talents lovingly with family and friends.

Marsha Hupko has left behind to cherish her memories, husband of 50 years, Michael B. Hupko of Johnson City, daughter, Judy (Hupko) Dukes and husband, Jeff of Crofton, MD, a son, Michael Hupko, Jr. and wife, Sonya of Matthews, NC; grandchildren, Elizabeth Dukes, Amanda Dukes, Alexandra Hupko, Caroline Hupko, and Blake Hupko; and a brother, Charles Merrill and wife, Beth of Conover, NC.

The family will receive friends in the Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton, from 6:00 – 7:30 PM on Thursday, September 22, 2016, with a Rosary Service to follow.

The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we celebrate the life of Marsha Merrill Hupko with a funeral mass on Friday, September 23, 2016, at 9:00 AM at St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church with Father Dennis Kress officiating. The committal and interment service will follow in the Mountain Home National Cemetery at 10:45 AM on Friday. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.

Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to the American Cancer Society C/O Lou Cooter, 415 Washington Avenue, Elizabethton, TN 37643.

