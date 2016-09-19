Marion Franklin “Sunny” Harmon, III

Survivors include his sons: Jeff and wife Teresa, Elizabethton, Jerome of Greeneville, Tn., and Joey and wife Michelle of Radcliff, Kentucky. His Grandchildren: Cecilee Wieler, Jelia Harmon, Joseph Harmon, Jesalyn Harmon, Justin Harmon, Sean Hardiman, Brittne Hardiman, Alyson Burns, Zoe Burns and Joshua Burns. His brother: William Harmon, Kingsport. His sister: Bea Lahr, Rifle, Colorado. Several nieces, nephews and great nieces & nephews. His Brother-In-Law: Frank Cameron, Clinton, Ohio. His beloved “Pups” Rusty and Sally.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday September 21, 2016 in Memorial Funeral Chapel with Mr. Richard Thomason, Minister officiating. Interment will follow in Roselawn Memorial Park. Music will be provided by Rev. Ronnie Campbell. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. A special “Thank You” to his caregivers of Hillview Home Health Care, especially Alicia & Katie. The family will receive friends from 12 Noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.

Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Harmon family