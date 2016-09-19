Lorna C. Baskett Evans

God’s word describes a virtuous woman in Proverbs Chapter 31 verses 10-31. Mrs. Evans was a wife, mother and “Mamaw” of noble character as found in these verses. Her life was an example for all to follow including those who wait patiently upon the Lord.

Mrs. Evans was the first of six children born to Ruble and Eva Baskett. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Kay; one sister, Wilma Baskett; two brothers, Ruble Baskett,Jr. and Paul Baskett.

Survivors include: two daughters - Sharon and John Webb of Bluff City and Janet and David Bright of the Pyburn Community in Greene County; two sons Rodney and Sheena Evans of Bean Station and Allen and Linda Evans of the Bethesda Community. Grandchildren: Justin Evans, Joshua and Tiffany Bright, Lindsey Evans, Matthew and Mikayla Bright, Jason Webb, Jenny and Todd Hawthorne, Meghan Webb, Ryan Evans, and Brandon Coffey; great-grandchildren; one sister, Geneva Murray of the Bowmantown Community; one brother, Mike and Lisa Baskett of the Oak Hill Community; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family will receive friends Tuesday from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 at Doughty Stevens Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 2 pm at the Doughty Stevens Chapel with a graveside service to follow at Bethesda CP Church Cemetery. Rev. Ronnie Duncan and Bill Glover will officiate. Pallbearers will be Justin Evans, Joshua Bright, Matthew Bright, Jason Webb, Tim Chase, and David Baskett.

The family would like to thank the caregivers, as well as Amedysis Hospice staff, for their kindness and compassion.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.