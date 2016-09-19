Judy Ann Hale McKay

MURFREESBORO - Judy Ann Hale McKay, age 70 of Murfreesboro, passed away Saturday at home unexpectedly. She was a daughter of Maynard Hale and the late Sonia Hamilton Hale. Judy attended Gray School and graduated from Sulphur Springs High School. She worked many years in the banking industry, most recently she was working as customer service at the Pinnacle Bank in Murfreesboro. In addition to her mother she was preceded in death by one daughter, Sherry McKay Castle. In addition to her father, she is survived by her husband, John Paul McKay; daughters, Regina Dawn McKay, Tonda McKay, Karen McKay Barker (Stacy); sons, Jason (Yolana) McKay, James (Tracy) McKay; brother, Terry and Sherry Hale; niece, Holly Hale Moore (Jimmy); nephew, Travis Hale; several grandchildren. The family will receive friends Tuesday, September 20, 2016 from 5 – 7 p.m. in the Gray Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. with Dr. Gene Lasley officiating. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, September 21, 2016 at 10:00 a.m. at Liberty Hill Cemetery in Greene County. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Gray Funeral Home is proud to serve the family of Judy McKay. 423-477-3171 or 239-6622 www.grayfuneralhome.net