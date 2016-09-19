Dorris Dean Jones has left behind to cherish her memories: Husband and best friend: James Freddie Jones; Daughter: Gina G. Powell and husband Timothy R. Powell of Bishop, GA;

Grandsons: Kyle Powell, of Dahlonega, GA; Michael Powell, of Milledgeville, GA;

Sisters: Dixie Higgins Killen, of Erwin, TN; Betty Ruth Bailey, of Jonesborough, TN;

Several Nieces and nephews.

The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Dorris Dean Higgins Jones in a visitation period to be held from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM on Wednesday, September 21, 2016 in the chapel of Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N Main Ave., Erwin, TN. A graveside committal service will follow the visitation on Wednesday, at Evergreen Cemetery, 1100 7th Street, Erwin, TN.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial donation be made in her honor to The Alzheimers Foundation of America at: https://www.alzfdn.org/ContributetoAFA/makeadonation.html or to a charity of your choice.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net.