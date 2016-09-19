logo
Dorris Dean Higgins Jones

WATKINSVILLE, GA - Dorris Dean Higgins Jones, age 78, of Watkinsville, GA, passed away on Sunday, September 18, 2016, at Hope Memory Care in Decula, GA. Dorris was a native of Erwin, TN, a daughter of the late Claude and Bessie Higgins, a sister to nine siblings, mother of two daughters, and grandmother to two grandsons. Shortly after high school, Dorris married her high school sweetheart, James Freddie Jones. Together, their journey sent them to several cities in the United States, as wells to Rosenburg, Germany. She was a member of the First Families of Tennessee, Civil War Families of Tennessee and the General Society of Mayflower Descendants. She enjoyed working on the Hart County Clean and Beautiful committee where she won several awards and she was a committee member in the League of Women Voters. Dorris opened Twins Antiques in Hartwell where she had her love for antiques and meeting people in a small shop in Hartwell. She spent many years researching genealogy with her husband James Freddie Jones. She never met a stranger and always gave completely of herself for others. In addition to her parents, Dorris was preceded in death by one daughter, Mandy Leigh Jones; brothers Smith Higgins, R. B. Higgins, Woodrow Higgins, Reverend George Higgins; sisters Norma Higgins Randolph, Dorothy Higgins, and Virginis Higgins Lanter.

Dorris Dean Jones has left behind to cherish her memories: Husband and best friend: James Freddie Jones; Daughter: Gina G. Powell and husband Timothy R. Powell of Bishop, GA;

Grandsons: Kyle Powell, of Dahlonega, GA; Michael Powell, of Milledgeville, GA;

Sisters: Dixie Higgins Killen, of Erwin, TN; Betty Ruth Bailey, of Jonesborough, TN;

Several Nieces and nephews.

The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Dorris Dean Higgins Jones in a visitation period to be held from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM on Wednesday, September 21, 2016 in the chapel of Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N Main Ave., Erwin, TN. A graveside committal service will follow the visitation on Wednesday, at Evergreen Cemetery, 1100 7th Street, Erwin, TN.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial donation be made in her honor to The Alzheimers Foundation of America at: https://www.alzfdn.org/ContributetoAFA/makeadonation.html or to a charity of your choice.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net. These arrangements are made especially for the family and friends of Dorris Dean Higgins Jones through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave., Erwin, 423-743-9187.