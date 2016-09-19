Doris Rebecca “Becky” Dodson Louter

A graduate of Shaw High School in Columbus, GA, Becky earned an associate’s degree from Young Harris College, Young Harris GA, a bachelor’s degree from Columbus State University, Columbus, GA, and master’s degrees in business administration and public health from the University of Southern Mississippi, Hattiesburg, MS. On October 14, 2004, Becky married Michael Louter at Lake Junaluska, NC.

Like her mother, Becky was a Deaconess in the United Methodist Church. Consecrated as a Deaconess in 2004, she served as executive secretary of the Deaconess Home Missioner Order of the United Methodist Church. Her mission was to help share God’s love through service and social justice. Prior to this service, Becky served as a coordinator for Kentucky Foster & Adoptive Parent Training Support Network and assistant director of the Murray State University Training Resource Center in Murray, KY; as a recruiter/trainer at Holston Family Services in Paducah, KY; as senior marketing associate at Givens Estates in Asheville, NC; as director of the student and volunteer work opportunity office at Brevard College in Brevard, NC; and as a service representative for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Georgia in Columbus, GA. Becky also provided able assistance to her husband, Michael in his business, Vitesse Soccer. Born into a pottery-making family, Becky found joy working in clay, which she sold through her family’s shop, Mud Dabbers Pottery. Becky’s talents were many. She was a great organizer, beloved church member, fun-loving mother, devoted wife, and caring friend.

Becky was preceded in death by her mother, Sybil M. Dodson; and her grandparents, John B. and Doris Rawls, and Herbert and Alma Dodson.

Becky is survived by her husband, Michael and their four children, John, Andrew, Hanna and Elizabeth; father, John O. Dodson of Waynesville, NC; sister, Beth Williams and husband, Stephen, of Rome, GA; brother, John E. Dodson and wife, Carol, of Brevard, NC; brother, Brad Dodson and wife, Judy, of Waynesville, NC; and a number of nieces and a nephew.

A celebration of her life will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, September 24, 2016, at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church in Johnson City with the Rev. Gerald Casson officiating. A reception will follow in the Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, which provided tremendous support for the family during the three years Becky lived with cancer. The family extends its sincere thanks to those who cared for Becky and ministered to her throughout her illness.