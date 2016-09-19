Clarence “Gene” Harbin

In addition to his parents, Mr. Harbin was preceded in death by two brothers, Herman Harbin and Donnie Lee Harbin; sister-in-law, Doris Harbin.

Survivors include his wife, Jo Ann Harbin; son, Curtis Lee Harbin; sister-in-law, Linda Dixson, all of Johnson City, Tennessee.

The funeral service for Mr. Harbin will be conducted at 6:00 P.M. Wednesday, September 21, 2016 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home with Rev. Kenneth Kyker officiating. The family will receive friends Wednesday, September 21 from 4:00 until 6:00 P.M. in the East Parlor of the funeral home.

The graveside service and interment will be conducted at 10:45 A.M. Thursday, September 22, 2016 from the Mountain Home National Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Curtis Harbin, Patrick Dwyer, Jake Dwyer, Terry Dixon, and the men of Boones Creek Baptist Church. Those who wish to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10:15 A.M. to travel together to the cemetery on Thursday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the American Heart Association, P.O Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.appfh.net. Appalachian Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 800 E. Watauga Ave, Johnson City is serving the Harbin Family. (423) 928-6111