Barbara Jean Nickles

• Today at 11:55 AM

ERWIN - Barbara Jean Nickles, age 69, of Erwin, passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2016 at Lakebridge Healthcare Center in Johnson City, TN. A native of Erwin, Barbara was a member of Omega Baptist Church and a daughter of Arlene Tinker Lloyd and the late Carlie Lloyd, Sr. She served alongside her husband as a pastor’s wife in 40 plus years of ministry. Barbara loved to play the piano and quilting.

In addition to her mother, Barbara Jean Nickles has left behind to cherish her memories:

Husband of 48 years: Reverend Samuel Nickles of Erwin;

Sons: Joseph Nickles of Erwin, William Nickles and wife, Sally of Wilsonville, AL, Bobby Nickles and wife, Reneé of Alabama; Brothers: Reverend Harley Nickles of Erwin,

Reverend Carlie Nickles, Jr. of Wisconsin; Grandchildren: Gina Nickles, Nicole Nickles, Joshua Nickles, Kayla Nickles, Tyler Nickles, and Noah Nickles; Great Grandchildren: Wyatt Nickles and Waylon Nickles.

The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Barbara Jean Nickles in a committal service to be held at 1:45 PM, Tuesday, September 20, 2016 at Mountain Home National Cemetery with family members officiating. Those attending will meet at Mountain Home National Cemetery by 1:40 PM.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net. These arrangements are made especially for the family and friends of Barbara Jean Nickles through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave., Erwin, 423-743-9187.