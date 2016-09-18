logo
Nicholas George Demma "Nick"

JONESBOROUGH - Nicholas George Demma "Nick" (77) of Jonesborough, TN passed away on September 15th. Nick was born in Bristol, VA in 1938 to the late George and Mildred Demmo. Upon graduating from High School, Nick worked as a police officer while continuing his education to a Juris Doctorate from Stetson University in St. Petersburg, Florida. Nick was a trial lawyer until his retirement in 2005 where he was licensed to practice in TN, Fl, and CA. Upon his retirement he moved back to TN where he enjoyed spending his free time coaching middle and high school football.

Nick is survived by his two daughters and their spouses, three grandchildren, and his loyal side kick Buddy. The family requests that in lieu of flowers or memorial donations that you volunteer your time at a local charity or youth organization.

The family of Nicholas George Demma would like to thank Jonesborough Family Medicine, Larry Thompson Farm, and Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home.

