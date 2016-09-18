She was preceded in death by her mother, Alma Lawson; father, Mitchell Lawson; and maternal grandparents, Dolphus and Ruth Wallace.

Nancy is survived by her brother, Tim Lawson and wife Debbie of Limestone; nieces, Jennifer and Melissa Lawson; and several cousins.

The family will receive friends from 12 to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, September 20, 2016, at Hamlett-Dobson, Fall Branch.

Graveside services will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 20, 2016, at Cherry Hill Cemetery with Rev. Burl Fann officiating.

Pallbearers will be family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family to defray funeral expenses.

Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Fall Branch is serving the family of Nancy Lawson.