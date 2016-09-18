Devaney Shae Greene

A graveside and committal service for Devaney Shae will be conducted at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, September 21, 2016, at Washington County Memory Gardens. Everyone is asked to meet the family at the cemetery on Wednesday at 9:50 AM.

