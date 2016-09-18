Devaney Shae Greene
Today at 3:11 PM
JOHNSON CITY - Devaney Shae Greene, infant daughter of David & Shirley Casey Greene, of Johnson City, passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2016 at Niswonger Children’s Hospital. In addition to her parents, she leaves behind her brother, David Greene Jr.; sister, Tiara Evans; grandmother, Dessie King; uncles, Eric Harrison and Larry Casey; aunt, Mickey Harrison; and several cousins.
A graveside and committal service for Devaney Shae will be conducted at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, September 21, 2016, at Washington County Memory Gardens. Everyone is asked to meet the family at the cemetery on Wednesday at 9:50 AM.
Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services, 3001 Peoples St., Johnson City, TN 37604, (423) 610-7171, www.TetrickFuneralHome.com