Wilma Blanche Spann Carney

Wilma was born in McEwen, TN on December 5, 1927, daughter to the late Alvester & Blanche Spann.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, John Allen Carney.

Survivors include her children, Sally (William) Fox & Pat (Bill) Wade; grandsons, Jake (Julie) Wade & Kaeleb Wade; great grandchildren, Easton, Taylor Grace, Tyler & Austin.

Her career began with the Oak Ridge Manhattan Project, and thereafter included approximately 20 years as Administrative Assistant at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, followed by approximately 30 years as Executive Aide with the Tennessee State Legislature.

The family will receive friends on Monday, September 19, 2016 from 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm at Harpeth Hills Funeral Home, 9090 Hwy 100, Nashville, TN 37221.

A celebration of Wilma’s life will be conducted on Tuesday, September 20, 2016 at 1:00 pm at Church of the Advent Episcopal, 5501 Franklin Pike, Nashville, TN 37220. There will be an hour visitation prior to the service.

