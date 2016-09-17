Thelma Wanda Knight

Mrs. Knight was born in Washington County, daughter of the late Hartsell and Dorothy Cousin. She was also proceeded in death by sisters Mildred Bailey and Ruth Dykes; brothers Arthur Cousin and Richard Cousin.

She was of the Baptist faith.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Clifford Knight, daughter, Sherry Rhoton and husband Danny; sons Terry Knight and Jason Knight; grandchildren Britany, Chrissy, Tara, and Heather; sister, Imogene Street, and brother Larry Cousin.

The family will receive friends from 12:30 -1:45 PM Sunday, September 18, 2016 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow at 2:00 PM at Fairview Cemetery with Reverend Jack Dykes officiating. Pallbearers will be Sharrell Dykes, Dustin Wolfe, Danny Rhoton, Andy Story, Tyler Briggs, and Kevin Hyatt.

The family extends special thanks to her sister, Imogene Street, Diane Bailey, Paula Dickenson, Smokey Mountain Hospice, and Durhan-Hensley all for their loving care to Mrs. Knight.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the family can be made in care of Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home P.O. Box 98, Jonesborough, TN 37659.

Condolences may be sent to the Knight family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.

Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, 753-3821