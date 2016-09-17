Roy Donald Dellinger

"Mr. D," as known at his beloved Mississippi State, was the director of bookstores from 1957 until his retirement in 1986. He loved his university, employing and helping more than could be counted. There were architecture students who called at3:00 AM because they had run out of supplies for an 8:00 AM project deadline; there were professors who forgot to turn in their book orders to have by first day of class; there were alumni chapter meetings all over the state that wanted Bulldog merchandise brought to evening meetings. "Mr. D" was the go-to for it all. He loved it! He loved Mississippi State!

Roy served as deacon at First Baptist Church in Starkville for many years. After retirement he turned his attention to serve his church for a second career as maintenance director for FBC. One of the things he loved most about the job was being around the little children of the preschool/kindergarten there. Many times he would come home with stories of a little one saying or doing delightful things.

In 1996 he and Thelma relocated to Johnson City, TN. They were both very active at Central Baptist church for their approximate 18 years there. He was a deacon and was a member of the William Rigell Sunday School and so enjoyed the other gentlemen in the class. In April of this year they relocated one more time to be near their daughter and her husband who had moved to Texas.

Roy was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Gilbert Dellinger of Corinth, MS, and one grandchild, Nicholas Chaudron. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 65 years, Thelma Kitchens Dellinger; children: Keith Dellinger and wife Debra of Greenfield, IN, Donna Chaudron and husband, Mike of Katy, TX, and Stewart Teague and wife Karen of Starkville, MS. He had six grandchildren who were such a delight to him: Kira Dellinger and boyfriend Jon Zeyak of Greenfield, IN, Renee Dellinger Becker and husband Harrison of Charlotte, NC; Michael Chaudron and wife Kaylin of Katy, TX, Andrew Chaudron of Katy, TX, Taylor Teague Eubanks and husband Trent of West Point, MS and Doug Teague of Americus, GA.

Visitation is scheduled for Sunday, September 18, 2016 from 12:30-2:00 p.m. at Welch Funeral Home in Starkville, MS, with the service immediately following in the funeral home chapel. Rev. Clifton Curtis will conduct the service. Burial will be in Memorial Garden Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Creative Learning Center at First Baptist Church in Starkville, MS.

You can go online and leave the family a condolence at: www.welchfuneralhomes.com.