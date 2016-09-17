I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, and I have kept the faith.

JOHNSON CITY - Raymond David Bishop, 81, Johnson City went home to be with his Lord, Friday, September 16, 2016 in the Johnson City Medical Center. A native of Carter County, he was a son of the late Robert Donley & Marguerite Gaines Bishop. He was a 1954 graduate of Happy Valley High School where he was Football player; he was Co-Captain of the team and earned a Letterman Jacket. Mr. Bishop was a retired Truck Driver after 42 years of service. He was employed by the former ETWNC Freight Lines and retired from Carolina Freight. His hobbies were Cabinet Making, working on cars and driving his tractor. Mr. Bishop was a member of Buffalo Valley Christian Church where he served as a Deacon and was a Prayer Warrior. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Sharon Dorinda Bishop Carroll, March 2004 and two grandchildren: Jacob Dean Bishop and Shanna Carroll.

Survivors include his wife of 60 years: Carolyn Ford Bishop. Two Children: Donna Carol Bishop and Raymond Eric Bishop both of Johnson City. Five Grandchildren: Aron Nelms, Sean Nelms, Daniel McRae, Jordan Bishop and Chelsey Bishop. Five Sisters: Norma Green, Helen Williams, Frances Shepherd, Brenda Johnson and Diane Dempsey. Two Brothers: Robert Byron Bishop, William Ansley Bishop. Several nieces & nephews.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, September 20, 2016 in Memorial Funeral Chapel with Mr. Roland Whittemore, Minister officiating. Interment will follow in Roselawn Memorial Park. Active Pallbearers will be: Eric Bishop, Aron Nelms, Sean Nelms, Daniel McRae, Louie Hopkins and Jordan Bishop. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Byron Bishop, Ansley Bishop, Jim Hicks, Claude Robinson and the former employees of ETWNC. The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to Calvin, Sarah & Seth of the Johnson City Medical Center. The family will receive friends from 12 noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. Friends may also visit with the family at his residence. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.

